For four years Democrats and 95% of the press said President Trump was a fascist. Let’s look at Fascism’s characteristics.
Control of the press: The press spent four years (and are continuing) telling lies about Trump often using one anonymous source. Meanwhile they hid true stories concerning King Joe and his family. Big Tech blocked the distribution of Hunter’s laptop story including a China connection (which included King Joe) during a critical period of the campaign. Very recently we learned that Hunter’s laptop includes an email where he brags about doing business with China’s spy king. Why haven’t you heard about that?
Control Big Business: Trump did more to free all business from government control than any President in memory. However, Big Business is clearly supporting the Democrat socialist and racist policies.
Control Elections: For Trump just the opposite. In 2020 Democrat controlled states’ voting laws were changed illegally by officers or judges … not the constitutionally required state legislatures. In a couple Republican-controlled states Democrat lawyers sued to change laws and secretaries of states rolled over. Dozens of big businesses have sponsored boycotts of states like Georgia and Texas for enacting voting integrity laws. It is easier to vote in these two states and Florida than in Delaware. If the Senate approves HR1 the 2020 voting irregularities will be codified across the country.
To me it’s clear. The Democrats' radical left are driving us inexorably to socialism – a form of fascism – supported by the press and Big Business.
Ron Chapman
Punta Gorda
