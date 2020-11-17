Editor:
Unfortunately, this election was not based on policy, but on hate and false information. If it would have been based on policy or candidates, this election would have been a landslide for President Trump.
This election was also about two completely different directions our country will take. Freedom or socialism? I do not blame the far left - they simply want to take total control at any cost. I blame, whom I call the “John F. Kennedy Democrats.” They have always voted democratic no matter what and seem to continue to do so, regardless of polices. They fail to seek the truth, only believe what the left tells them, and fail to study history.
No socialistic country has ever been successful - socialism is just a path to complete government control (Venezuela for example). If you simply get your information from CNN, MSNBC, or even the mainstream news, you are not getting the true facts. Check out what the mission of BLM really is. It has nothing to do with black lives.
Read “Rules for Radicals” by Saul Alinsky. This is the Democratic party’s rule book. Hitler, Stalin and Castro for example, also used these tactics. The left has tried these past four years to void the last election and they are trying to steal this election.
Regardless of who wins this election, it needs to be honest and only legal votes counted. If not, all credibility is gone. Check out Ecclesiastes 10:1-2.
Larry Martin
Punta Gorda
