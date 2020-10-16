Editor:
How can a man, probably a senior — as we are the group that has enough free time to write — make comments that are so nasty and vile? They had to come right out of Trump's playbook.
Is it important to suggest that Obama was illegitimate and as a 10-year-old was influenced by a communist leader? Is it his blackness or that his father came from Kenya that upsets you?
Our Black president gave us 8 years, no scandals, no immorality, no bad mouthing people he didn't agree with. He took a country that was failing and after 8 years gave to Trump an economy that was prospering and had low unemployment.
Fast forward 3 3/4 years and look where we are with 200,000 people dead from the virus. Oh, it must be Biden's or Pelosi's fault. Wait a minute, who is in charge? Could it actually be Trump's fault?
Now to Biden and Kamala Harris — in case you haven't noticed is a Black woman — you, sir, must have a crystal ball to be so certain under their leadership all hell will let loose. Is Joe Biden any less competent than Trump? Ask the generals and all the staff let go because they didn't agree with him or the books written about him. Are they all fake?
I don't care who you vote for but stop telling us the sky will fall and we are going to hell in a hand basket if the Dems get in.
Karen McCullagh
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.