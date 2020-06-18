Editor:
The death of George Floyd is a national tragedy. No one should die because he is suspected of a crime, without due process. We have a system for dealing with crime and it works. Derek Chauvin could have detained Mr. Floyd and turned him over to higher authorities and there would have be no news that day.
However, Mr. Chauvin thought it was his job to make sure that Mr. Floyd was un-comfortable while he was being detained for his, suspected crime. Mr. Chauvin has had a checkered past with the Minneapolis police department and probably should not have still been employed by the city because of his past performance.
This is clearly an issue with the management of the Minneapolis Police Department, but it underlines a national phenomenon. The largest cities to make headlines in the aftermath the Floyd tragedy are: Atlanta, Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Denver, Salt Lake City, Nashville, Minneapolis, New York, San Francisco and Oakland. The common thread in all these cities is that they are under management of a Democrat Mayor. Democrats want the title but they but they are not capable of doing the job.
Bill Folchi
Punta Gorda
