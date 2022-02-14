A Jan. 30 letter was well written and reflected the truth concerning the changes in the Democratic party. No longer do they represent the working class but a more left progressive agenda of policies which foster big city homelessness, rampant crime, immigrants illegally streaming across open borders assisted by the federal government to relocate throughout the United States. This is being done without keeping the public informed about how all these illegals will affect local communities.
The federal government doesn't seem to care as long as they continue to keep open borders. All the COVID issues and regulations concerning U.S. citizens do not seem to apply to these illegals who could be drug runners or smugglers, and the cartels are just lapping up millions with the assistance of our federal government.
Our president does not seem to want to address the issue or even talk about it. Most countries have border regulations and enforce them.
The economic policies of this administration encourage runaway inflation, rising gas prices and they want to keep spending more and more (trillions) that we don't have and I believe it will be our grandchildren who will have to suffer paying the interest with this unreal national debt. The policies of our current progressive democratic government will lead to an ever-expanding government, increase taxes on working families and more government control of our lives. Is this what you really want?
The current Democratic Party is a far cry from the party I belonged to prior to Obama.
