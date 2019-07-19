Editor:
A letter writer recently assured us his Democrat Party isn't socialistic. He accused Republicans of deceiving voters by stating voters should fear the Democrat Party for it is committed to establishing a destructive, tyrannically run, socialistic form of government, which will destroy every fabric of our society.
Our rejoinder is constitutionally protected free speech. Such advice to voters is validated by recent public policy comments by many federal and state Democrat politicians.
Social Security/Medicare wrongfully cited as examples of good socialistic programs. Since, Americans (businesses) are forced until employment retirement to remit money every pay period to pay for such “benefits,” these programs certainly aren't socialistic.
Americans are now aware the writer's party has been hijacked by radical progressive politicians wanting our republic/Constitution/capitalism scrapped and replaced by a European-style, open borders, socialistic governance, which will tax everyone massively to pay for: citizens'/illegal aliens' college education costs; monthly wage paid government jobs for all Americans/illegals; Green New Deal to save Gaea; financial reparations to families of slaves who lived two centuries ago; Medicare for all (including illegal aliens); massive increases in all categories of welfare; and return of massive regulations, crippling small businesses.
Several analyses put cost at $150 trillion. Democrat Party's agenda reverts America's future back to the Obama days when millions of high-paying jobs were lost and unemployment rolls mushroomed.
For the writer to state his Democrat Party, which now truly is America's enemy within, does not totally sponsor socialism for U.S. governance, is totally laughable, as is the party itself.
Bill Bigelow
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.