In a Sept 11 letter to the editor, the writer expressed his opinion of the Democratic Party as “nothing but a cult.”
There are many definitions of a cult, none of which accurately describe the oldest surviving political party in this country. Some of these definitions are: “a relatively small group of people having religious beliefs or practices regarded by others as strange or sinister” and “a misplaced or excessive admiration for a person or thing.”
To call the party whose leaders guided this country through World War II and the Great Depression and continues to fight for the middle class a cult is beyond bizarre. There may be political groups or movements in America today which resemble a cult, but the party which is concerned with protecting the environment, providing affordable health care for all and protecting Social Security is not one of them.
Pam Nolan
Englewood
