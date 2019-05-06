Editor:
When I was a lad I served a term in the FBI and an attorney's firm. I spied on Trump and leaked his mail. Now I'm afraid I'm going to jail.
Those in politics or the press now proved wrong are in a mess. Stop talking on TV, you give me stress. You won't, but you should now confess, lying on CNN each day were John Brennan and James Clapper. Now CNN is in decay. And poor Adam Schiff who had all that evidence, now he's fallen off a cliff. It was all lies and just nonsense.
What about Barack and Hillary who brewed up this distillery? Now heading for the pillory for the lies and spies artillery. Will all those in the coup suffer what they deserve or will justice play peek-a-boo?
Because Clinton is who they serve though jobs and wages are up today and the ISIS caliphate is no more.
The Democrat Party should have to pay for obstructing and lying cause they were sore.
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
