I have been watching the coverage of the recent mass shootings. Over my lifetime it has been the general rule that our country comes together during times of tragedy regardless of political views. It has been so so sad to see the demise of our country as it once was.
Rather than pull together the Democratic Party has chosen to politicize the murders of our fellow citizens for their own political gain. Rather than expend energy in finding logical, realistic solutions to the problems in our country the Democrats have chosen to use this tragedy as a rallying point to denigrate our president.
My friends who have always considered themselves as Democrats, as well as myself, are appalled at the rhetoric we are hearing at this sorrowful time. We have decided that we do need to work to make America great again. Because at this moment the Democratic Party is tearing the country down to an unbelievable level.
Rebecca Fox
Port Charlotte
