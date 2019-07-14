Editor:
McCarthyism is the practice of making accusations of subversion without evidence. Senator McCarthy, in the late 1940s and 1950s, led a campaign spreading fear of communist influence in our institutions.
A nation in a cold war with Russia, vulnerable to his unfounded claims, strongly supported him.
People's blind allegiance and ignorance helped to destroy many lives with nothing more than accusations. Most, unaware the Communist Party of America, founded 1919, existed all those years with out evidence of subversion.
Today, the Republican Party is using McCarthyism with socialism. They are using the same tactics of creating fear of a non-existing form of government caused by socialism. Shamefully using false accusation and deception to label the Democratic party socialistic. People caught up in fad frenzy are not aware Social Security and Medicare are segments of socialism.
The Democratic Party wants only equal rights for all, not a socialistic government.
Hank Pruitt
Port Charlotte
