After viewing videos of San Francisco workers in Hazmat suits cleaning human feces and needles from sidewalks littered with tents, and L.A. workers cleaning garbage from tent cities to curb rodent infestation and spread of diseases like typhoid, and reading about Seattle's homeless population and Chicago's shooting victims, I realize what a close call our state had.
The 10 largest sanctuary cities are also the 10 cities with the most homeless and all are governed by liberal Democratic policies. I thank every voter who chose to reject policies which foster such conditions developing. I can't imagine our cities having sidewalks littered with so much human waste that a special poop patrol has to be hired.
I urge every voter to listen carefully to all candidates' positions such as open borders, disobeying federal laws and give aways. Free stuff sounds good and is a magnet for some voters, but knowledgeable individuals know very little is actually free; someone pays.
We had candidates supporting these destructive liberal policies; some were elected and are now trying to implement them. Fortunately Florida voters chose to have our state adhere to the rule of law and our area continue to prosper with construction and job opportunities.
As you vote remember that politicians come and go but policies do either long-term good or damage
Sally Meier
North Port
