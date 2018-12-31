Editor:
Your recent letter titled, “Electoral College must be ended,” demonstrated a profound lack of understanding of politics, economics and history. It failed to recognize the genius of the Founding Fathers who foresaw the danger in simple majority rule as a means of making critical decisions.
If your wish of complete elimination of the Electoral College were to come true, it would be possible for a presidential candidate to run his or her campaign without even visiting 40 of our states. This is basically why your candidate lost. She failed to understand the electoral process and focused on a few states that agree with her liberal philosophy.
But let’s look at the consequences this philosophy could have brought to the nation. Of the 20 states that voted for the Democrat candidate in 2016, 10 are among the 13 states with the highest per capita debt and are either bankrupt or close to it, including: Vermont, Maryland, New York, California, Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Illinois and New Jersey. If these liberal states, with their strong disregard for fiscal responsibility, were in control of the federal government, we would become Venezuela in one generation.
The Founding Fathers and Margaret Thatcher recognized that the only problem with liberal government policy is that sooner or later, you run out of other-peoples’ money. Let’s keep the Electoral College and let the conservatives vote too.
Bill Folchi
Punta Gorda
