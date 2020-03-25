Editor:
Recently there have been several letters complaining about the plethora of anti-Trump letters and obliquely questioning the editor's bias. I believe, especially considering the preponderance of conservatives in Charlotte County, that the editor is simply and fairly publishing letters as they arrive. I'll return to this subject shortly.
The attacks on Trump started with strippers and then Russia, Russia and more Russia. Nothing there. Then impeachment ad nauseum. Another dry well. Now comes the COVID-19 response where Trump is being second guessed in the most ludicrous and unfair manners. Thinking people see through these attacks as left wing hysteria by poor losers.
In the meantime our liberal "friends" have moved so far left they are bordering on jettisoning the very capitalism that has made our nation the most prosperous ever in favor of socialism which has failed at every try. They are on the cusp of nominating a presidential candidate who suffers from dementia to the degree he needs to be informed of which state he is visiting and can only speak intelligently when he is reciting memorized talking points. Who really thinks Biden could manage our current pandemic as well as Trump? The liberal's present course is very unwise!
So why not more letter submissions from conservative readers to defend Trump? I think the answer to this question lies in the wisdom expressed by Sun Tzu/ Napoleon Bonaparte: "Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake."
Carl A. Hansen
Punta Gorda
