Editor:
As I read the "Letters to the Editor" (Sunday, Jan. 5), it is still very apparent that Democrats, have not "gotten the point!" We are 'all Americans." In the same boat!
We elected a president, that has "outperformed" any president in our lifetime, "honorably!" One reader submitted this: "Using public office for personal gain, is an abuse of power" (Democrat viewpoint). .. if America is fighting corruption, does a candidate get a "free pass," simply because they are "running for office?"
The abuse of power on the part of Biden, "now" is self-evident! A matter of common sense! The best the Democrats have cannot get any conclusive evidence on the guilt of Trump. They can't even manufacture it, but tried very hard.
If the Democrats, were interested in eliminating corruption, why isn't Hillary in jail? What happened to the investigation into the $17 million that was paid out for (taxpayer) hush money because of Congressional, and/or senatorial sexual misconduct? Where is "that" investigation? Russian probe?
Why isn't Hillary in jail, after selling uranium, to the Russians and getting about $175 million put into the Clinton Foundation? Bill Clinton getting $500 million for a "speech?" (Clinton never gave a speech worth half a million). "If" Trump is in the pocket of the Russians, why isn't it "obvious"? Iran? Trump, is doing exactly what his "elected job is," regarding Iran and their worldwide terrorism...stop them. War? I hope not, but what else do they understand? When are the Democrats, going to act responsibly?
Ronald Hatt
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.