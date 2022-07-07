Supreme Court function: What "exactly", is the function of our Supreme Court? To interpret, submitted issues, as they pertain to our constitution! In the last few decades, some issues should never have been accepted by our Supreme Court!
Abortion, not a Constitutional issue; re-definition of marriage, not a constitutional issue. Let's submit to the Supreme Court: A sitting president cannot pick and choose what laws he wants to enforce! A sitting president must obey the constitution, or he may be removed expediently! OK", what to do about a corrupt Congress, comprised of a vast majority of one political party? Something should be submitted that even then, that party's politicians are not above the law!
I could name "many" Democrats, that have been allowed to circumvent our legal system by favoritism, as shown by some of our investigative departments! Our constitution provides fairness to all, regardless of skin color, gender, or previous nationality! Our Supreme Court justices are placed on the court by our political system! If there is integrity in their decisions handed down, it is to be ignoring politics of that issue and an honest and ethical decision handed down with no persuasion of politics.
When Democrats, agree with said decision, they are exuberant. When they do not agree they want to incite violence and break all kinds of laws to show their dissatisfaction. Once upon a time in America, we all got along. Our political system worked and we got things done. Those Democrats are gone!
