(Oxymoron - government efficiency ) has once again been demonstrated by our legislative branch of government.
To their credit they did pass a bill with no dissenting vote, but how they got there is a matter of concern. We listened Sunday to a bipartisan bill and Wednesday to the left claiming them as new and their ideas.
The additions (new) as I understand them are:
A provision that denies the President the right to buy oil at the current low prices for the reserves. Can’t let him help the nation when we are trying to defeat him in the next election.
A provision that provides double the unemployment payment for those that lost their job due to no fault of their own. Sen. Durbin said that we should be ashamed to object to this as it only amounts to $1,000 per person for only 4 months. Current unemployed benefits being applied for is 3.9 million so let's round to four for ease of computing. Four million claims at $1,000 a month for four months is $16 billion (check my math). It is easy to spend someone else’s money.
A provision to give the Kennedy Center $25 million and they wanted $35 million. Speaker of the House today declared nothing was in the bill that did not apply to the coronavirus crisis. Really, $25 million for a center that can’t support itself because of the coronavirus?
There are more, but I am sick to my stomach just reciting these.
Henry Cardwell
Punta Gorda
