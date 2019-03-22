Editor:

Abba Eban, the famous Israeli statesman, once said, “The Palestinians never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity.”

With all the Democrats jumping into the presidential race for 2020, I am fearful that the same thing may be said about them, that the Democrats never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity. I hope I am wrong.

Joyce Greenwald

Punta Gorda

