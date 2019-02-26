Editor:
A Charlotte Sun article on the immigration crisis in the Saturday, Feb 16, edition quoted Charles Schumer as saying the wall was an “unlawful declaration over a crisis that does not exist.”
However, I'd like to quote from Charles Schumer's 2009 speech to Georgetown Law School: “Illegal immigration is wrong, plain and simple. American people are convinced until we stop future flow of illegal immigration we will make no progress dealing with the millions of illegal immigrants who are here now. People who enter the United States without our permission are illegal aliens and illegal aliens should not be treated the same as people who enter the United States legally.”
I, for one, find it amazing how his stance on illegal aliens rights — once against and now for, and the wall, once for and now against — have flip flopped. Could the reason be because he and the Dems are just against anything Trump supports?
Angela Wade
Punta Gorda
