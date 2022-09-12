Democrats are establishing a new social and political order, based on race equity. Republicans while pushing equality, have predicted a countering red wave.
It isn’t happening. Republicans oppose without specifics. A failing tactic. Further undermining the Republican non-position is the string of successful policy changes this administration has enjoyed – Afghanistan withdrawal, Covid Relief, College Debt Relief, Inflation Reduction Act, open borders for all to enter and experience American greatness, demonstrating American steadfastness with Taiwan and Ukraine, pro-abortion stand, and American economic improvement.
Historically, the U.S. has claimed to be on the path of equality for all, even pointing proudly to various anti-discrimination laws. Now, however, there is a significant minority among the Democrats pushing another path. This group believes equality hasn’t worked, so take the path of equity, or racial reparations.
President Biden’s administration claims this country is systemically racist. His solutions include changing our immigration policies, permitting more to enter this country. He discusses reparations for Blacks and supports removing or renaming tributes to long ago alleged racists to reflect today’s changing political and social order. Two names, suggested, for renaming U.S. military posts for political correctness, Colonels Charles Young and Robert Gould Shaw.
Democrats realizing the importance of all the above are striving to do what is good for the nation and the world are pushing this agenda. Of course, the Republicans are pushing a contrary agenda.
When it is time to vote, vote for the national and global good rather than narrow partisan stances Republicans are pushing.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.