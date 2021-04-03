Editor:
We are a melting pot. Stop the racial division! Anyone who throws the race-card around is a racist! They called the Colorado massage parlor shooting racially motivated ! Yet the deranged shooter said it was because of a sexual addition. Connect the dots!
These were woman who worked in a questionable massage parlor. No racial connection. Just women trapped in a lousy job. Yet the racists screamed racism. Dividing our country. Don't let them.
Why are Democrats against requiring voter IDs? Identification is needed for food stamps, health care, welfare, cashing checks, buying liquor, etc. If we can vaccinate people and give them a vaccination verification card, why can't we get everyone a voter ID card? Voting is our most precious right. Without proper identification, we have the potential for fraud. Fact! Are the Democrats underestimating the intelligence and ability of the poor?
Shameful! Wake up people, look at the whole picture, stop swallowing the propaganda the biased liberal Democrats and media are pushing, use your common sense; which does not need a degree!
Cancel culture is definitely lame-brained! They cancel Dr. Seuss yet give an award to Cardy-B for her wap-rap? It's almost laughable if it wasn't so painfully true.
LGBTQ males are now allowed to compete in girls and women's sport? One of our famous women athletes, Jackie Joyner Kersee would place 19th in a high school boys race. DNA denotes our sexuality-X, XY. Undeniable: bone density, muscular and bone structure etc. Males have more fast-twitch muscles! Hormones may help males grow breasts, and change their voice tones but doesn't change their DNA! Women have fought for equality for far too long. Women's Lib, where the heck are you?
Judith G. Sheehan
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.