A recent letter asked this, as Denmark has cleared the virus and opened up clubs, etc. The answer is that we will have a Covid crisis as long as the Democrats are in power. The border patrol reports that we have admitted 600,000 illegal immigrants into the U.S. with almost no testing or vaccinations. Ted Cruz estimated that it's twice that because of the “gotaways.” They have been flown and bused all over the country, some to Florida. A few limited tests done showed 16%, 18% and 22% tested positive, according to Fox News.
Reportedly, the virus spread throughout the U.S. because of a few flights from Wuhan, which were quickly stopped, and more from Italy which continued longer. Its obvious that there were far fewer than 1.2 million on those flights, so the illegals constitute a super-spreader event perhaps 10 times the size of the one that started the virus here in the first place. It's growing daily and they’ll do nothing to stop it. They keep lying and saying the border is closed when we can see videos daily of immigrants streaming across by the thousands. All lockdowns, masking, etc. will not stop the virus against this influx.
Meanwhile, U.S. citizens have to present a negative Covid test to fly home from another country. I see about four more years of horrendous problems ahead of us. That’s my opinion. I’d love to be wrong, so if you can factually refute it, have at it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.