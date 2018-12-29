Editor:
Mr. President and Senator Graham, I am a Democrat and I am all for border security.
I, too, don't want illegal immigrants flooding our cities and states. I am against $5 billion for a wall that within time will be scaled over or tunneled under. There is other technology that would work just as well if not better at half the price.
How about spending some of that $5 billion on hiring out-of-work veterans to patrol the border. Maybe the GOP could could push a little of that $5 billion toward Agent Orange benefits for Blue Water Vietnam veterans.
Hey, but then you and Donny would have to swallow a little pride and we know that's not going to happen.
Skip Wehrle
Rotonda West
