I’m just lovin’ the Democrats' hypocrisy. Our “fair share” socialist past President Obama has been hanging around too many other socialist elitists.
He’s gone and bought a $14,850,000 property on Martha’s Vineyard with 29 acres of beachfront acreage with seven bedrooms. This is after he charged the Chamber of Commerce in Montreal $7,700-a-minute speech warning the world it must do more to combat income inequality.
Like all the rest of the Democratic socialist, they spend all their money on themselves, yet preach that you and I have to give back so that others can receive their “fair share.” Trump 2020
Susan Dunn
Port Charlotte
