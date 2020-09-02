Editor:
The President is withdrawing soldiers from Germany and placing 5,500 of them into Poland. The Russians will think twice before they harass or try to intimidate the Poles. Troops are also being withdrawn from Afghanistan. It's nice to have a non-warmongering President.
The Democrats are silent on the violence in the inner cities because they think it would cost them Black votes. A majority of Black people want the police to protect them from teenagers running the streets with drugs and guns. If the Democrats do not comprehend the true situation of the inner cities why would anyone think they're competent?
It's election time and Democrats now want to unite the people, the country. How can they hope to do that when they consider at least half the people are deplorable, irredeemable? Democrats do not believe in the individual worth of each person but seek to make all a cog on the mighty wheel of socialism. The fanaticism of Bolshevik types like Bernie Sanders are a grave threat to the Republic.
Florida has 13 Democrat congressmen and women. They were carefully selected by the party hierarchy to run for public office. Democrat congressmen whether from Florida or Montana act alike, think alike and talk alike. When Nancy Pelosi tells them to jump they just ask how high? Joe Biden makes Hillary look like a pretty good candidate. It appears the Democrat party is once again about to self-destruct. Let us for the sake of America hope and pray it will be so.
Larry Bierma
Punta Gorda
