With the mid-term elections around the corner, it is important to acknowledge that we are turning our backs on many of America’s founding principles like hard work, self-reliance and delayed gratification. We are discarding the value of education, family cohesion, and the rule of law as well as our freedom of religious expression and free speech.
As just one example, why does the left continually advocate for increasing limits on our many freedoms, a bedrock principle of America society? Freedom of speech, religious expression, and the ability for adults to hear and read what we desire is being suppressed by those whose liberal agenda is in conflict. Charges of hate speech, racism, homophobia and bigotry are leveled whenever the left does not like or agree with the views of others. Conservative speakers are run off of college campuses. An Iowa newspaper implied a Republican congresswoman was racist for using the phrase "Before it's too late" in a campaign ad.
Social media platforms censor what can be said, and social media accounts are banned when they or the government don’t like the opinions of the account holders. Long held religious beliefs are held to be illegal when those beliefs conflict with many of today’s immoral and unscientific agendas. People are put through lengthy and expensive trials defending their refusal to provide services that are in conflict with their religious beliefs. This anti-American suppression of our speech is dangerous and must stop if we are to maintain
