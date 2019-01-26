Editor:
"Let leaders know, and feel free to share with us, too" only listed Republicans' contact information.
Including only Republican information as our "leaders," I can only assume: (1) there was a mistake in which the article failed to list the Democratic leaders, (2) the Democratic Party was intendedly left out, or (3) this article is indicating that our Republican leaders are totally responsive for the "shutdown."
By not publishing all of our elected leaders in the House of Representatives and the Senate for this article is doing a disservice to our community. Your newspaper articles of this type should reflect a fair and balanced prospective.
Sylvia Van Dyke
Englewood
