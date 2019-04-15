Editor:
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse (R) introduced a bill that would require any baby born alive as a result of a botched abortion to receive support required to sustain life. It failed to get the required 60 votes in the Senate because only three Democrats voted for the bill. All current Democrat senators running for president voted against the bill which condones infanticide or murder.
A recent letter to the editor suggested Republicans pay for the wall. I would gladly pay my share for the wall as soon as the Democrats return all the money they stole from Social Security when Democrat President Johnson signed their bill to take Social Security out of the lock box.
Our current president goes overseas to negotiate a nuclear deal with the brutal dictator of North Korea. While he’s overseas negotiating, the Democrats totally ignore past protocols and schedule a public interrogation of Trumps past lawyer in a direct effort to embarrass the president. How thoughtful.
The new leader of the Democrat Party, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has a Green New Deal that requires eliminating all fossil fuels in 12 years. Imagine, no heat or air. The original deal called for assisting folks looking for a job and also those that didn't want to work. Also, for air travel to be replaced by high-speed rail since it worked so good in California.
She should ask Boston University for a refund. Think about what this means for our military, I’m sure Putin and Xi Jinping would vote for that.
Alex J. Zappavigna
Port Charlotte
