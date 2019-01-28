Editor:
It's sad to see what's going on in Washington. Our duly-elected president is trying to do his job and secure our borders. The opposition from the Democrats is hurting our country.
A wall is part of our president's plan to do this. Our last four presidents have all had walls and fencing constructed on our border.
Our current president will be the fifth one in a row to see the need for this. He has asked for 5.7 billion to get this done. This amount is pocket change compared to the funding bill to reopen government fully. That will be close to a trillion dollars. The shutdown is costing our economy more than the 5.7 billion the president is asking for.
The Democrats don't care. Their only concern is political and not in the best interest of our country or their constituents. Maybe our president should think outside the box. The Dems are willing to give the $5.7 billion for border security on the condition that it not be used for a wall.
I say the president takes it and then digs a 100-foot deep trench about 1,000 feet wide. That should serve better than a wall and would probably cost less. Problem solved.
Joe Williams
Punta Gorda
