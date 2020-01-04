Editor:
Every Democrat ended his/her one-minute testimony by reading from the Schiff script "No one is above the law" but failed to add except every illegal immigrant in the U.S.
They want to give these lawbreakers (whether you believe this is a good law or not, it is the law) sanctuary, free health care paid for by hard working taxpayer dollars. in some cases free college tuition while out of state citizens' tuition borders on usury, allow them to vote in local elections so they are not only above the law but are given the opportunity to determine laws that govern U.S. citizens. The Dems should have said no one is above any law that fits my agenda.
Right or wrong, you decide! Hypocrites, you decide. Every person has a choice when entering the voting both, and those votes should not be disenfranchised by anyone in Congress who selectively decides which laws to enforce and which to ignore.
Sally Meier
North Port
