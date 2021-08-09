By Biden pledging no deportations, (not even criminals, terrorists, drug and human smugglers?), immediately stopping border wall construction and reversing the highly successful Trump border policies, we are now a nation without borders.
Hordes of catch and release migrants and others from all over the world, are crossing the U.S. border at the rate of over 2 million per year. This administration is flying, busing and dumping them in cities all over the country. Holding facilities for tens of thousands of unaccompanied migrant children are completely overwhelmed and the administration is scrambling to find places to put them.
These actions, combined with Democrat plans to "reform" voting laws, will provide hundreds of thousands of new Democrat voters and will result in the fruition of Democrat "transformative" (to quote Nancy) intentions, including four new Democrat senators by obtaining statehood for Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia plus "packing" the Supreme Court. The end result will be the birth of one party rule in the U.S.
Democrat leaders have frequently complained of how our Constitution gets in the way of their agendas, so we can expect drastic changes to it and the transition to a declining, globalist and socialist America, subservient to China and deprived of the traditional values that made us great. I am thankful that at 90 years, I am old enough not to be significantly impacted by that transition, but I sincerely grieve for my great grandchildren. Theirs will be a different world. Thank you, 2020 voters.
