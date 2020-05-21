Editor:
Wow. Shazzam. Now we know the party of hate has become the party of treason, sedition and coup plotters. For years liberals believed the news that President Trump was a Russian agent. How gullible can a party be just cause they didn't agree with the outcome of an election.
They always say Trump lies. But he can't hold a candle to the Democrat lies like Trump was a Russian agent or you can keep your doctor. Let's face it, their lies are a lot bigger.
But now you have a choice. To continue to support a corrupt party or put your country first. Now you will be asked to believe another lie, that it's Trump's fault for this plague. Wake up. We came real close of losing our great country to a cabal of socialist usurppers. Vote accordingly and quit being lemmings to the news media and a party that wants to fundamentally change this great republic.
Mark Volpi
Port Charlotte
