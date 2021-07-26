Why are some Democrats so sensitive when anything negative is said about President Biden while they felt free to rip Trump a new a## on a daily basis? Two respondents to my June letter made the following comments. One said I could not ''have seen with my own eyes'' illegals crossing the border because Port Charlotte is not a border town. The other said Trump supporters do not make sense and are ''Russian puppets, Russian agents or complete idiots, you choose?''
Hopefully, I and over 70 million others don't fall into these categories but supported Trump because we believed his policies were pro-American and good for the country, and, believe in voting for programs rather than personalities. Trump himself acted like a jerk at times. We are also concerned about AOC and a leftist group influencing an old man, with what appears to have a mental disorder of some type, taking our country down a slippery slope domestically and internationally.
Although recent polls indicate some folks are beginning to experience a little buyer's remorse.
For me, I will turn the reins over to the young folks to decide if they want their kids taught Critical Race Theory (control education and the youth and you soon control the country) and future generations growing up in a socialist country with more crime-ridden cities,
I plan to watch old episodes of Red Skelton, Johnny Carson and Archie Bunker. Archie, of course to add a little balance to my life that I might be more tolerant of others.
