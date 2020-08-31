Editor:
There are some things I am voting against. I am voting against open borders. I am voting against a rampant welfare system that enslaves its recipients. I am voting against socialism, in all of its forms,including health care, redistribution, reparations, economics, governmental control and criminal releases, etc.
I would rather pay for prison reform then see the criminals released to repeatedly commit the same crimes! So, although I don’t give blanket approval to everything our President has done or said in the past, I do support him as our president! I am not voting against Joe Biden, but I am voting against everything that the party backing him and propping him up stands for.
It is not the Democratic Party of the past. Three months is all we have.
Shelley Kaines
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.