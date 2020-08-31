Editor:

There are some things I am voting against. I am voting against open borders. I am voting against a rampant welfare system that enslaves its recipients. I am voting against socialism, in all of its forms,including health care, redistribution, reparations, economics, governmental control and criminal releases, etc.

I would rather pay for prison reform then see the criminals released to repeatedly commit the same crimes! So, although I don’t give blanket approval to everything our President has done or said in the past, I do support him as our president! I am not voting against Joe Biden, but I am voting against everything that the party backing him and propping him up stands for.

It is not the Democratic Party of the past. Three months is all we have.

Shelley Kaines

Englewood

