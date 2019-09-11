Editor:
On Aug. 3, my letter to the editor had several items excluded. First of all, I only deal with facts.
Number one: My green card cost $3,000-plus.
Number two: Fact, not opinion. Law professors from Georgetown University and Harvard indicated that the Democrats who attacked Judge Kavanaugh and his family, wife and daughter with lies and attempts to intimidate and humiliate these innocent people could face defamation (cases). What they are doing now is also defamation.
Number three: The news media has this information. Immigrants crossing the border, crooked or otherwise, are costing the American people approximately $3,000 a month each, $36,000-$50,000 a year. Example, a family of four approximately $80,000 a year.
Some of these people don't even like America.
Middle-income Americans worked their whole life for approximately $1,000 a month. They don't get free medical, education or anything else and they also pay taxes on this amount of money. This seems to be the Democrats' version of equality or socialism, which has never worked anywhere in the world.
The power trip the Democrats are on only represents their party interests. Their policies do nothing to help these great Americans and this great country. To me, the Democratic Party is nothing but a cult.
The Democrats are destroying themselves with their lust for power and because of their arrogance. The American people can see this.
God bless America and these great and generous American people.
Gerry Price
North Port
