Editor:
The Democrats are the party of hate and division. They were the party that formed the KKK, and are now aiding and funding BLM and Antifa who are avowed Marxist terror groups waging a civil war against middle class Americans. At the same time they are waging a war of propaganda against President Trump and all of his supporters.
In 2016, after eight years of the most corrupt, tyrannical, and scandal ridden administration in history, Donald Trump offered real hope for changing the system while the Democrats offered only more of the same deep state corruption in the form of the seditiously criminal Hillary Clinton.
Now it has become clear to thinking persons everywhere that the Progressive (Communist) wing of the Democrat party has taken complete control of their agenda of hate and division. Their only goal is to eliminate Donald Trump and seize power by any means, including a coup de-etat if necessary. Fomenting race riots in our cities is only one of their reprehensible tactics.
In the meantime, against all odds, President Trump has worked tirelessly to keep his promises to America and has restored the honor and respectability of the office. I voted for Donald Trump in 2016 based upon those promises, and am voting for him again this year based upon his track record of accomplishments.
Peter J. Watson
South Gulf Cove
