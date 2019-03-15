Editor:
The Socialist Party is living up to its history as the racist party as we have seen and heard over the past few months. Formerly known as the Democrat Party, they were well known for their racism.
This is the party that used the KKK as their enforcement arm. Their hate showed itself in the Civil War as they fought to defend slavery. The assassination of President Lincoln and Martin Luther King was part of this hate.
They attempted to block Constitutional Amendments 13 and 14, but were unsuccessful. Numerous times they blocked civil rights legislation, but when LBJ saw a political advantage to such legislation, it was passed with Republican support, not Democrat support.
Today, we are again witnessing their racism as this party has become anti-Semitic, anti-Catholic and anti-God. The party is full of Trump Derangement Syndrome because he has exposed the corruption within our government.
One of President Trump’s pledges was to “drain the swamp,” (aka "the establishment") that also included RINOS as we see how deep the swamp is. This corruption not only involved both political parties, it also involved the hierarchy of the FBI, DOJ, CIA and intelligent agencies.
We are witnessing an attempt at a silent coup because President Trump, as an outsider, has exposed the corruption within these agencies and political parties. We are learning how these government agencies together with their comrades in Congress were conspiring to control our lives, restrict our constitutional rights and make government more powerful.
Robert F. McGuire
North Port
