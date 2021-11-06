In 1736, Benjamin Franklin coined the adage “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” reminding citizens about fire threats. It has always been considered wise advice to avoid foreseeable threats.
Now 285 years later, President Biden and the Democratic Party are trying to guide our nation and its policies with that adage in mind. Their leadership with the COVID epidemic pushes for readily available and free vaccination. The party has rushed financial aid to COVID-affected families and businesses to avoid more closures, bankruptcies, and homelessness. Yes, there are some new treatments for COVID, but isn’t it better to not transmit the disease in the first place and avoid the health problems and astronomical costs that come with the illness?
The environmental and infrastructure policies of the Democrat Party provide examples of Democrats’ wise future focus at national and state levels. Yes, updating infrastructure, converting to renewable energy sources, and changing many of the ways we do business and travel will be costly and sometimes disruptive. However, aggressively fighting structural aging and climate change will lead to stronger economies and more sustainable environments in the future. Republican leadership ignores the evidence right in front of all of us. Epidemics and the threatening results of aging infrastructure and climate change are real and need to be addressed now.
I’m going to remember Ben Franklin’s wisdom when I vote for Democrats in 2022, so we can all move forward to a brighter future, not one threatened by greed and neglect.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.