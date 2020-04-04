Editor:
Apparently the “Joe’s Gotta Go” contingent of the Democratic Party is about to have their wish fulfilled. Remember not long ago when Bernie Sanders was surging? The Liberals needed to again (think 2015) neutralize this same threat. Joe Biden, ever faithful, would serve the Party’s purpose.
Unfortunately Biden was then running in third and fourth place in the Primaries so the Democratic machine marshaled all its forces and propelled this “also-ran” to number one — overnight. What a stellar example of the power of machine politics.
Unfortunately Joe is now their chosen one; but because of 30-plus years of easily verifiable Washington corruption and a less than Mensa IQ he is — unelectable. Thus, we have the very practical democratic guerilla movement of “Joe’s Gotta Go.”
Of course this raised two new problems. First, how does Biden keep goodwill while bowing out gracefully? Departure theories abound. Second, at this late date how do the Democratic Party’s high mucky mucks tell the party faithful exactly who will be riding to their rescue?
Ideally the new “Trump slayer” should be the following: age – 40/50s; race – not white; sex – female; and in possession of a very noncontroversial and limited biography. Again, that’s ideal. More realistically, and likely, Biden’s replacement will be a well-recognized Democratic name. At the moment New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, seems to be expertly jockeying himself into this white-knight position. Rest assured, there will soon be others.
Bob Filkins
Punta Gorda
