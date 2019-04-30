Editor:
When Trump was preparing to run for president he said he wanted to “drain the swamp.” Now know why.
The Democrat party is now socialist. A socialist government ends a country in poverty like Venezuela. Socialists Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants the New Green Deal, which means no airplanes, cars, etc. Rep. llhan Omar hates the Jewish people. Sen. Harris wants to take our guns away. Con. Rashida Tlaib suggested activists chop off the heads of ICE. That is what they do in Muslim countries, not in America. Are these people sick?
The Democrats today put party before America. Schumer wanted a wall, but now that Trump is our president he no longer wants it. The Democrats want to bring charges against our president, but what about what Hillary Clinton did while in government and she wanted to be our president? Hillary with her private server, etc., and ex-President Obama with the plane full of money that he sent to a Muslim country. Oh, is that OK? President Trump has secured the release of at least 20 people, of which 17 are Americans from foreign captivity in two years, which is more than President Obama did in eight years and President Trump did it without sending cash.
Send the illegal immigrants to the sanctuary cities like President Trump said and investigate Hillary Clinton. Millions wasted to investigate Trump. Result: no collusion.
Wake up America learn the truth: quit CNN and MSNBC, watch Fox News and P.S. gays are born that way.
Lillian Iannarone
Englewood
