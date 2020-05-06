Editor:
I have been thinking whether to write this screed about my view of the state of affairs in our country. I think that the liberal Democrats are the party of hate, POH.
Ever since the election the POH has done everything within their power to take down our president. Backed by their corporate flying monkeys aka the main stream media, there has been non-stop hatred. From the beginning of claims of voter fraud, resistsnce, impeachment, the POH has not stopped. To live in a constant state of hatred has to be demoralizing to one's soul.
But I believe you do not have a soul.Your pantsuit princess lost an election. Get over it. Try to win fairly with Sleepy Joe. But now you want to blame this plague on our president when you haters know who really is to blame for the Chinese flu (cause that is where it came from). Forget what the POH said in Feb. and March
So live your lives in the depths of hatred and let God save your soul, if you have one.
Mark Volpi
Port Charlotte
