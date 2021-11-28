"Taking into account all major tax provisions roughly 20% to 30% of middle income households would pay more taxes in 2022.".Source: The non-partisan Tax Policy Center, Nov. 11, 2021.
The same source estimates that the increase in the state and local tax ("SALT") deduction from $10,000 under former President Trump to $80,000 in Build Back Better will provide a tax cut to two-thirds of households earning over $1 million per year. These are the nasty "millionaires" the Democrats profess to hate. So as is usual with the Democrats: "this is for thee, but something different is for me." And they do it with straight faces, and complete confidence in their moral righteousness.
They believe they will get away with it because their echo chamber in the main stream media (et tu, Sun?) will repeat it unquestioningly and endlessly. Too bad for them that another well-known expression is "reality bites"! Reality bit in Virginia and in New Jersey (truckers of the world unite! Spend $150 on donuts and beat a Democrat politician!) and is coming to the whole country in November 2022.
People in this country are not "woke" but they are definitely awake now, and as we saw in Virginia are not happy about a number of things that are part of the Democrat "brand." If Build Back Better is passed it will wake up even more people. The Democrats are succeeding brilliantly in uniting the country. Against them.
