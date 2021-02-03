Editor:
What’s worse, a lie believed by all Democrats for over three years or a lie some believed about a rigged election. The first lie has been proven false after a partisan investigation found no evidence Trump colluded with Russia. The second needs election irregularities to be investigated to disprove it.
The first fueled Democrat hatred aided by the MSM and big tech to destroy an administration which when you think about it is an insurrection. The jury is out whether Democrats were instigators of the first lie. The second shows the knack of Democrats for burying accusations involving them. Democrats disregarded election audits and accused all Republicans when a few illegally stormed the Capitol. No elected representative was harmed, but because people died and laws violated, those responsible should be indicted.
Attention Democrats! You will not cancel nor reprogram me because your lie about my being a part of a cult only invigorates me to stand against a political party that depends on identity politics. Democrats can’t suppress my vote by telling untruths about insurrection, white-supremacy, and brain-washing. I hope other non-Democrat voters feel the same and won’t allow their vote to be cancelled in the next election.
Timothy C. Tiches
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.