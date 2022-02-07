Every president brings baggage to the office including Warren Harding (R) who had sex with his mistress in the cloak closet. Most knowledgeable people realize in his younger days Biden was a stutterer. He beat it, but occasionally slips. Give him a break.
Trump, the fool, could not string three sentences together. And when he tried to read from the prompter it was on a third grade level.
Biden has been married twice. That's because his first wife Neilia and their 13-month old-daughter were killed in a crash. Both his sons, Hunter and Beau, where seriously injured.
The Fool has been married three times - grabs women in the crotch and pays for sex.
Never heard of The Fool going to church. Biden is a practicing and devout Christian.
The Fool mimics disabled peoples and mocks Gold Star Parents (son killed on duty).
The Fool opened up our public lands and forests to drill for oil and denude the forests. Biden is trying to mitigate the damages.
In my lifetime the Democrats have enacted legislation like: Social Security (85 years ago and the Republicans are still bitching about it), Civilian Conservation Corps; Works Progress Administration (WPA); and the Civil Rights law. Obamacare, seven years ago to give health insurance to those who could not afford it and Republicans, are still bitching. Name important legislation that you can recall. The only thing I can recall is the Taft Hartley Act of 1954 and all it did was take power from the unions - who made the middle class.
