Wow! The winds are changing! The over-hyped Covid hysteria created by Democratic pundits in collusion with mass media is backfiring. Their poll numbers are dropping so low with the upcoming November 2022 elections that, presto, magic, the mask mandates are removed in numerous big blue states.
How about them Canadian truckers? “Insurrectionists”, so say CNN, MSNBC, etc. Apparently, however, those who rioted, looted, and burned down cities in the name of “social justice” were not insurrectionists? How low those can those network ratings go anyway?
Speaking of sinking rocks! Have you watched your stock portfolio lately? Thanks, Uncle Joe. A little inflation won’t hurt us, so he thinks.
I believe it is time that we come to grips with our president’s cognitive decline. I looked up the symptoms of early onset dementia. Do any of these seem familiar? I cringe watching him talk:
Cognitive and sensory changes:
• Memory loss, generally noticed by the near and dear ones
• Difficulty in communication, especially finding the right words to communicate
• Difficulty handling complex tasks
• Confusion and disorientation
Psychological changes:
• Mood swings
• Agitation
Lester Holt at NBC asked Joe about inflation and Biden called him a “wise guy”!
Peter Ducey at Fox asked a similar question as Joe forgot he had a “Hot Mic” and Biden called him a “Stupid Son of a B word”.
Have no fear! The surviving former junkies who played at Woodstock are leaving Spotify in protest. That will save the world (Teehee)!
