Editor:

The Democrats spent two years and millions of taxpayer dollars on a Mueller report as they tried to take down the president. Since that didn't work, now they plan to spend another year and more millions on impeachment, knowing it will go nowhere except to the anti-Trump media.

Their unanimously stated reason is that no one is above the law and then in the next breath they support immigrants who break the law by entering the country illegally. The hypocrisy would be laughable if it weren't so sad.

Will anyone's quality of life be improved by this new wasting of time and money? I doubt it. But it is disturbing that Democratic representatives from our wonderful state reiterate such hypocrisy while failing to address issues that will affect peoples' lives.

Sally Meier

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments