Editor:
The Democrats spent two years and millions of taxpayer dollars on a Mueller report as they tried to take down the president. Since that didn't work, now they plan to spend another year and more millions on impeachment, knowing it will go nowhere except to the anti-Trump media.
Their unanimously stated reason is that no one is above the law and then in the next breath they support immigrants who break the law by entering the country illegally. The hypocrisy would be laughable if it weren't so sad.
Will anyone's quality of life be improved by this new wasting of time and money? I doubt it. But it is disturbing that Democratic representatives from our wonderful state reiterate such hypocrisy while failing to address issues that will affect peoples' lives.
Sally Meier
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.