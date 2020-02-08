Editor:
So much today is in the eyes of the beholder that at times it is scary. It may depend on where you grew up. If it’s a neighborhood that was respectful to all you have a different view than those that did not. Today it also may depend whether you are a Democrat or a Republican as to your view.
One opinion that most Democrats seem to agree on is calling the Republicans names. I believe this is new and started with Hillary Clinton when she was running for president in 2016 and called the Republicans “deplorables”!
When reading some of the comments in the newspapers, it is easy to tell if they belong to the Democrat party by the way they refer to Republicans. If Trump and the Republican Party is so bad, why do so many people turn up for the Trump rallies compared to people running in the Democrat party? We all know why…because Trump has made America great. In New Jersey recently 158,682 people requested tickets to a Trump rally. Trump always draws at least 20,000 to events and many more turned away due to room. Not one of the Democrats had that many people to their rallies.
Trump has done great for all people in America, no matter the color or country of origin. He welcomes immigrants too, as long as they come in legally. I’m for another four years of Trump as our president in the 2020 election, so our country will stay great!
Lillian Iannarone
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.