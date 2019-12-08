Editor:
True conservatives and Republicans will never stop supporting our great President and all independents should stand behind him.
First there’s an article in the Washington Post 19 minutes after the president's inauguration that the coup has started. Then we find out that Judicial Watch has uncovered emails from the FBI talking about their media leak strategy. McCabe has leaked and lied about it, Comey leaked and started the Mueller probe. After $40 million, hundreds of witnesses, countless subpoenas the 15 Trump hating attorneys, who were intent on taking down the President, failed in their effort. No collusion! No obstruction! That was the first coup attempt.
Then this President has had to deal with hundreds of resisters. No President has ever had to deal with a cancer like that.
Now we have another coup attempt with the supposed whistleblower. Today we find out his lawyer, Zaid, back in 2017 tweeted the coup has started, impeachment to follow. This is a complete sham, and is similar to what the left did to Brett Kavanaugh, a brilliant legal mind and fine family man who the Dems tried to destroy with phony witnesses.
The Dems pretend to love diversity, but they are the most corrupt and hateful group I have ever seen.
Finally, an America with the leftists in charge who would open borders, do away with ICE, tax us to death, bankrupt the country and support abortion right up to the moment of birth and after, and take away our second amendment rights is a hideous thought.
Norm Davidson
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.