Editor:
Why is nobody mentioning that the Democrats were wanting to impeach the president before he took the oath of office? Now the Democrats want to call witnesses when this impeachment goes to the Senate.
When this was in the controlled Congress (Democrats) and the Republicans were the minority they could not call the witnesses they wanted. Now that the shoe is on the other foot they want to call all kinds of witnesses, but it's a different majority now (Republican). So now the Democrats are saying if they don't get to call their witnesses that it will not be a fair hearing, but a different story when it was in the House.
They have been constantly changing their minds for three years. They just wont accept their own findings going back to Mueller report, not to mention for three years they said publicly they were going to impeach him.
I would like to know the final tally what this cost in taxpayer dollars for three years to get the POTUS out of office, with Russian collusion, Mueller report and now this Ukrainian farce. Well take your best shot because it will be your last one before you get another four years of President Donald J. Trump.
Remember what's good for the goose is good for the gander.
Richard Fusani
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.