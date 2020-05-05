Editor:
Please all, let’s remember that using respective state’s unemployment offices for distribution of ‘paycheck’ monies was not the U.S. Treasury secretary’s desire. Indeed he disagreed vehemently because after hearing from various state officials about their ‘cryptic’ systems. It was insisted upon by the Democrats in the House of Representatives as the only source to distribute these monies.
They refused to sign off unless this system was used nationwide. I am sure if you looked around many states are having the same problem. I wouldn’t be surprised if this wasn’t intentional to highlight various Republican states’ representatives for election fodder. Why else?
Please when you moan, do so in full and not on behalf of defenseless victims. You have the power of the pen to clarify this wrong. Please do it.
Lynn Mcknight
Punta Gorda
