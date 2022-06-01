Politics, & Religion: Now comes the Archbishop from San Francisco, denying communion to Nancy Pelosi...because of her unmovable stance on abortion (strictly forbidden by the Catholic Church). Does she care? Who can trust this very high position of a Democrat leader of the Congress, if she defies God and her religion?
Biden and his "associates" have defied our Constitution and obey only "select" laws, disregarding the rest! Biden has "failed" at Afghanistan, our economy, border security, energy, transportation, foreign policy, uniting our nation, law and order a "shambles", successfully eliminated "transparency," thus no responsibility for wrongdoings. Obama's "fundamental change" is undoing this Republic, this policy is extended through Biden and his miserable regime!
Look at the poll numbers and ask yourself: Is this Democrat regime, serving this Republic, or destroying it? None of this happened under Trump! Everything under Trump was, delivered without sacrificing freedom, God and country, including family values, in spite of the constant attempts by the Democrats to sabotage Trump's efforts (ie: Democrat Congress bogus impeachment efforts).
Hillary and her gang of anti-American activists, have not yet been held responsible. If any laws have been broken, justice must prevail, regardless of "who" broke those laws!
Hopefully, we will soon have a Republican Senate and Congress and then, perhaps, this republic, can be restored to its intended integrity per our forefathers! End result...vote responsibly, your children's future depends on your responsible voting! God save America, from themselves!
